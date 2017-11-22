At the request of 2cureX AB, 559128-0077, 2cureX's shares will be traded on First North as from November 24, 2017.



Short name: 2CUREX ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 10,350,000 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010468124 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146225 ------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559128-0077 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommision. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommision on +46(0)40-615 14 10.