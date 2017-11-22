Global Work Class ROVs Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Oil & Gas Industry, Scientific Research, Military & Defense & Others

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are large enough unmanned underwater vehicles to carry additional sensors and/or manipulators. These vehicles commonly have a multiplexing capability that allows additional sensors and tools to operate without being hard-wired' through the umbilical system. These ROVs are generally larger and more powerful than observation mini ROVs. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application of work class ROVs in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global work class ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, new built and operation/service, hardware component, vehicle type, application, propulsion system and region.



Based on industry vertical, the global work class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Oil & Gas Industry

Scientific Research

Military & Defense

Others

Based on capex source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

ROV New Builds

ROV Operation & Service

Based on hardware component, the global work class ROV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025:

Imaging System

Sensors and Automation Systems

Steering and Positioning

Navigation System

Energy and Propulsion

Others

Based on vehicle type, the global work class ROV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025:

Light Work Class Vehicle

Medium Work Class Vehicle

Heavy Work Class Vehicle

Based on application, the global work-class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Drilling Support

Construction Support

Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)

Others

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025:

Hydraulic system

Electric system

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Analysis of Global Market by Industry Vertical

3.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

3.2 Work Class ROVs for Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market 2014-2025

3.3 Work Class ROVs for Scientific Research: Global Market 2014-2025

3.4 Work Class ROVs for Military & Defense: Global Market 2014-2025

3.5 Work Class ROVs for Other Industry Verticals: Global Market 2014-2025



4 Analysis of Global Market by New Builds and Operation & Service

4.1 Market Overview by New Builds and Operation & Service

4.2 Work Class ROV New Builds

4.3 Work Class ROV Operation & Service



5 Analysis of Global Market by Hardware Component

5.1 Market Overview by Hardware Component

5.2 Imaging System

5.3 Sensors and Automation Systems

5.4 Steering and Positioning

5.5 Navigation System

5.6 Energy and Propulsion

5.7 Other Hardware Components



6 Analysis of Global Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

6.2 Light Work-Class Vehicle

6.4 Medium Work-Class Vehicle

6.5 Heavy Work-Class Vehicle



7 Analysis of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Drilling Support

7.3 Construction Support

7.4 Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)

7.5 Other Applications



8 Analysis of Global Market by Propulsion System

8.1 Market Overview by Propulsion System

8.2 Hydraulic System

8.3 Electric System

8.4 Other Systems



9 Analysis of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Global Vendors

10.2 Company Profiles



11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



Andrews Survey

C-Innovation

DOF Subsea AS

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

Hallin Marine Subsea International PLC

Helix Energy Solutions

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kystdesign AS

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

