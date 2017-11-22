

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - The Financial Conduct Authority or FCA has imposed on Paul Walter, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited or BAML bond trader, a financial penalty of £60,090 for engaging in market abuse.



The FCA found that Mr Walter, an experienced trader, engaged in market abuse by creating a false and misleading impression as to supply and demand in the market for Dutch State Loans (DSL) on 12 occasions in July and August 2014.



Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said, 'Market manipulation undermines market integrity and confidence. The FCA will be vigilant in detecting abusive practices and will take robust action to protect issuers and participants from all over the world from the harm caused by such abuse.'



