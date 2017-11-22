Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2017-2021 - Growing Online Retail Sales of Drugs

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global premature ejaculation treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing online retail sales of drugs. The advent of the internet has reduced the time involved in the physical buying and selling of products and services for buyers and sellers. In terms of growth of different retail channels through which sexual disorder-related drugs are offered, online retailing will be the fastest channel of distribution during the forecast period. The success of online retailing can be attributed to factors such as the availability of a broad range of products, quick delivery services, and highly competitive prices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High use of off-label drugs. The global premature ejaculation treatment market has witnessed the increased use of off-label drugs belonging to different drug classes such as SSRIs (fluvoxamine, paroxetine, sertraline, and fluoxetine) and PDE5 inhibitors (Cialis, VIAGRA, and Levitra). Pharmacological modification of the ejaculatory response in patients with the condition represents a novel approach for the treatment of premature ejaculation and will lead to the gradual replacement of psychosexual counseling, which was previously regarded as the cornerstone of premature ejaculation treatment.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Alternative treatments. While the market has several drugs in the pipeline, the growing number of premature ejaculation cases globally has led to an increase in the number of alternative treatment methods for the disease. Some of the alternate treatment methods include counseling, homeopathy, psychotherapy, yoga, and herbal therapy. There are also other natural treatment options for premature ejaculation such as ginseng tea or supplement, raw almond milk, and Ayurvedic dietary changes that can help in delaying ejaculation.



Key Market Trends



Growing online retail sales of drugs

Increase in awareness of premature ejaculation

New treatment methods

Key vendors

Absorption Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Regent Pacific Group

Other prominent vendors

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Emcure

Futura Medical

GlaxoSmithKline

NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Premature Ejaculation: Disease Overview



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Pipeline Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Route Of Administration



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Drug Class



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



