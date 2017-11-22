Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market to Reach 2769.24 Billion Units by 2027, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing by Product Type; Concrete Block (Hollow, Cellular, Fully solid, and others), Brick (Clay, Sand lime, Fly ash clay, and others), and ACC- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2027." According to the report, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is estimated at 1,837.48 Billion Units in 2016 and is projected to reach 2769.24 Billion Units by 2027at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2027"

View Report Preview at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/concrete-block-brick-manufacturing.html

Concrete blocks and bricks are often used in the construction industry. Buildings which are made by using concrete blocks are less susceptible to various types of damages and they provide insulation. Compared to blocks, bricks are less expensive and this drives the production of more number of bricks.

Development of the building & construction industry is a key driver of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market .The number of new housings are on the rise in the developing countries showing a positive overall trend in the construction sector. Demand for sustainable building materials, especially AAC blocks is expected to drive the global concrete blocks and bricks market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are shifting towards sustainability with the introduction of green building materials.

Request to View Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1100

Based on product type, brick was the major segment in concrete block and brick manufacturing market and is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period in terms of value and volume. It is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific held a significant share in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant market during the forecast period. Latin America is another major region which is expected to grow at moderate rate during the forecast period. Europe brick manufacturing industry has sluggish growth. However, AAC product type of concrete block and brick manufacturing market is growing at a rapid pace in Europe due to increase awareness towards green building materials. The concrete block and brick manufacturing market in North America and Middle East & Africa are less attractive due to excess use of alternate building materials such as gypsum blocks, terracotta hollow blocks, interlocking mud blocks, laterite stone etc.

Request Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1100

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is fragmented with many local and global players operating in the market. Some of the major players include CRH plc, Wienerberger AG, Boral Limited, Acme Brick Company, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Xella Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Lignacite Ltd, LCC Siporex Company, MaCon LLC, Midwest Block and Brick, Oldcastle, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., General Shale, Inc., Monaprecast, Brickworks Limited, Midland Concrete Products, Inc., and others.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Report is available @ US$ 5795

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/