Huobi.pro lists Quantstamp (QSP) with same day increase of QSP/BTC trading pair up 134%

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi.pro,a leading cryptocurrency exchange, now supports Quantstamp (QSP) after the global launch on November 21st. The QSP/BTC trading pair increased 134%.

Quantstamp is a specialized network that connects developers, investors and users around a transparent and scalable proof-of-audit.

The network acts as a critical piece of transparency by enabling automated checks on smart contract vulnerabilities and automatically rewarding verifiers who identify bugs.

Huobi.pro is an innovative digital asset trading platform serving global professional trader. It is dedicated to discovering quality, innovative digital asset investment opportunities and currently offers trading and investment services for nearly 30 digital assets. Based on the research results of Huobi Blockchain Application Research institution, Huobi.profacilitates the listingand tradingof innovative digital assets online everyday.

Most of thedigital assetshave seen sharp increases after launching onHuobi.pro.Huobi.pro listed TNT on November 22noting an increase of48.7%. On the listing day forother cryptocurriencies they registered increases such as ZRX posted the highest increase of 380% on the same day, MTL posted a57% increase, RDN posteda 30% increase andEOS posted a 61.5% increase.