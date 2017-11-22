The new anti-dumping duties are effective from November 22 and range from 4.4% to 113.8%.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced in a press release it has adjusted the anti-dumping duties on imports of polysilicon from South Korea it imposed in January 2014.

MOFCOM said it has conducted an interim review of the duties upon request of several Chinese polysilicon manufacturers, which was submitted in February 2016.

As a result, the Chinese government has decided to adjust the antidumping duties for Korean producers as follows: OCI Company Ltd. ...

