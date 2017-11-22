

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Trian Fund Management, L.P., whose investment funds beneficially own approximately $3.5 billion of shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), expressed its disappointment in P&G's decision to review and challenge the November 15, 2017 official preliminary voting tabulation by IVS Associates, Inc., the independent Inspector of Elections, which showed that P&G shareholders elected Nelson Peltz to the Company's Board of Directors.



Trian strongly urged the P&G Board to reconsider its decision to review and challenge the official independent voting tabulation and seat Nelson Peltz immediately as a director of P&G.



