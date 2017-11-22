MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC)(FRANKFURT: YXEN)(OTCBB: CJCFF) is pleased to report the results of its first mapping and sampling exploration program on the Annabelle Project. The program consisted of large scale prospecting and sampling surface work over the 100% owned Annabelle property located in Quebec, James Bay.

The prospecting and geological survey was planned based on the recent compilation of historical work. The program was a success, returning strong gold, copper and silver values over 2 different zones. The best results returned 6.14 g/t gold and 1.02 g/t gold 32.6 g/t silver, 2.37% copper, and 372 ppm cobalt. These results defined multiples anomalous structures, located mainly in the central and eastern portion of the project. Results are showing that the Gold mineralization seems to be associate to quartz vein and/or stringer and/or copper mineralization. Historical work also returned 3.6% Cu and 790 ppb Au in a 1 kilometer nearby outcrop extending the potential of a discovery. (See map below)

The Company is currently compiling all new results to follow up with a more extensive exploration program on the Annabelle property in the next year that may include specific surveys, channel sampling, land stripping and diamond drilling. A total of 274 chip samples were collected and sent to the ALS laboratory to be assayed for gold and minerals indicator. The sampling program was design to discover new areas of interest over the large land package, there for 268 samples returned minimal to zero values. The property is still largely under-explored with more than half of the project to be explored in the next summer program. The table below shows the best results for the program.

Table of best results

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grab sample # Easting Northing Au ppm Ag ppm Co ppm Cu ppm Zn ppm Cu % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49190 380133 5792033 3.72 3 3 330 27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49119 368752 5797222 6.14 0.2 12 10 39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- greater than 49134 379851 5792153 1.02 32.6 22 10000 953 2.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49009 383618 5787485 1.765 3.7 372 1010 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49010 383618 5787485 2.11 1 52 736 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49047 379333 5793608 1.36 0.5 1 17 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent the average grade of the deposit.

The Annabelle project is located about 65km west of the Eastmain Resources Eau Claire project and approximately 40 kilometers west of Goldcorp Eleonore gold deposit, in Quebec, James Bay.

The large (182.44 km2) project is clearly under-explored, but always showed a strong mineral potential. The main reason of the limited work was due to the unfavorable economic climate of the past few years. The discovery potential is related to the greenstone belt geological settings covering the volcano-sedimentary sequences and intrusions of the Opinaca sub province.

The 2017 sampling program was managed by Consul-Teck Exploration of Val-d'Or, Quebec, who designed and supervised the program. A total of 274 chip samples were collected and sent to the ALS laboratory to be assayed for gold and indicator minerals.

Consul-Teck Exploration implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the samples. In this case, there was no blank or standard inserted, but the Company intends to re-analyze some samples, as described in its QA/QC procedures.

The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the analytical facility for analysis, in this case the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au) and ICP-41 for the other elements. Value over 10,000 ppm were re-assays by OG-46.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallee (OGQ #773), geologist, shareholder, Executive Chairman and Exploration Manager of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 20,000 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

