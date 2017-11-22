Global Heavy Duty Robot Platform Market 2017-2021 - Implementation Cost a Major Market Challenge

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global heavy duty robot platform market to grow at a CAGR of 16.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Heavy Duty Robot Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is handling different workstations. Heavy duty robot platforms are developed to carry out operations that cannot be handled efficiently through manual effort. Defense and mining applications involve multiple workstations that require intensive coordination for seamless execution of applications.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising cost of manual labor. With the rise in aging population, the availability of the labor for exhaustive applications has minimized, especially in countries such as China and Japan, making it difficult for end-users to perform operations efficiently. Defense, mining, and agricultural applications involve critical processes that lead to uncertain events. In addition, due to the risk involved, procuring manpower becomes a challenge. However, to maintain the continuity of performing hazardous applications, heavy duty robot platforms are incorporated.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is implementation cost of heavy duty robot platform. Heavy duty robot platforms are mainly used for rough terrains and environmental conditions, thus increasing the cost of implementation. These platforms are deployed in hazardous and exhaustive applications to maintain continuity in operations, preventing breakdown, and ensuring speed. To maintain the continuity of operations, heavy duty robot platforms need to be regularly monitored for preventive maintenance and refurbishment when required.



Key vendors

Clearpath Robotics

DFRobot

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

SuperDroid Robots

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Five forces analysis

Market Condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global heavy duty robot platform market by defense

Global heavy duty robot platform market by mining

Global heavy duty robot platform market by agriculture

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Global customized heavy duty robot platform market

Global standardized heavy duty robot platform market

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEATURE

Segmentation by feature

Wheeled type heavy duty robot platform

Tracked type heavy duty robot platform

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Global heavy duty robot platform market by hardware

Global heavy duty robot platform market by software

Global heavy duty robot platform market by services

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Heavy duty robot platform market in Americas

Heavy duty robot platform market in APAC

Heavy duty robot platform market in EMEA

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Handling different workstations

3D multi-imaging and image scanning

Augmented reality

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competition overview

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

PART 18: APPENDIX



