

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has recently acquired Canada-based startup Vrvana, maker of the Totem augmented reality headset, TechCrunch reported. Both the companies reportedly declined to confirm news about the deal, which is reportedly worth $30 million.



According to the TechCrunch report, a number of Vrvana's employees have joined Apple's team in Cupertino, California. The Vrvana website is still live, but it has ceased public communications since August this year.



However, the Totem headset is yet to be shipped to consumers. Nevertheless, it has already got strong reviews.



The headset is touted as an 'extended reality' device, utilizing key technologies from both augmented reality and virtual reality to allow for both experiences on a single headset.



The device not only features inside-out tracking with headset-mounted cameras, but also uses forward-facing pass-through cameras to show the real world on its OLED displays inside the headset. It then projects virtual images on the screen to augment reality. The Totem also has a 120 degree field of view.



Vrvana's headset is different from Microsoft's HoloLens, which uses a transparent screen to project virtual images into the world as users view it.



Apple has kept a low profile in the augmented reality space so far, although CEO Tim Cook has said the company was investing in it.



The tech giant is said to be working on an AR headset that could launch by 2020. The AR headset will reportedly have its own display and run on a new chip and operating system.



Apple recently released iOS 11 to the public, which includes the ARkit development platform that will provide augmented reality capabilities on iOS.



