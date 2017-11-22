Empire State Building Rings In The Holiday Season With Annual 'ESB Unwrapped' Celebration

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the details of "ESB Unwrapped" - its annual gift to New Yorkers, tourists, and fans across the globe this holiday season. Featuring stunning holiday decorations in the building's Fifth Avenue windows and Art Deco lobby, surprise appearances by celebrity guests and festive tower light shows, Observatory visitors experience the magic of the holidays at the Empire State Building.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609294/ESB_Unwrapped.jpg

"New York City comes alive during this time of the year, and the Empire State Building is a magical and integral part of that transformation from the tip of our tower lights to our holiday Fifth Avenue lobby windows," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "Observatory visitors look forward to our annual festivities, and we can't wait to share the holiday cheer this season."

Surprise Appearances:

You never know who you may run into during a visit to ESB. Throughout the months of November and December, the building will welcome notable celebrity guests to its world-famous 86th floor Observatory to enjoy the 360-degree views and say hello to fans. In past years the building has welcomed music legend Mariah Carey and Grammy Award-winning a capella group Pentatonix. This year, pop icon Gwen Stefani stopped by to light the tower lights and kick off the holiday season - announcing that her song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" will be used for ESB's holiday light show.

Holiday Decorations:

On November 16, the Radio City Rockettes "unwrapped" ESB's custom Fifth Avenue window display, designed by Mark Stephen Experiential Agency. The new bespoke windows feature models of ESB made from crystal and gingerbread within everything from wintry landscapes to festive nutcrackers. Decorations in shades of gold, bronze, and silver, highlighting the global icon's Art Deco architecture will adorn the building's lobby from November 16 through January 5.

Iconic Tower Lightings:

ESB will continue the holiday festivities with tower lightings in celebration of Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's Eve. ESB will also partner with iHeartMedia for its annual holiday light and music show, synchronized to Gwen Stefani's holiday hit "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" broadcast on iHeartMedia New York's radio stations beginning December 19 through Christmas Eve.

For the full lighting schedule, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com/explore/tower-lights/calendar .

Holiday Music Performances:

From November 27 to December 29, Monday through Friday, a pianist will perform in ESB's iconic Fifth Avenue lobby. Guests are invited to listen to holiday classics and a collection of seasonal favorites during the hours of 8-11 a.m., 12-3 p.m., and 4-7 p.m.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports all major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.