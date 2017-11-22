MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX: FOOD) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 ended August 31, 2017, on Wednesday November 29, 2017, before the market opens.

Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, and Neil Cuggy, CFO and COO of Goodfood, will hold a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: November 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. E.T

Dial in number: 647-788-4922 or 877-225-9706

Conference call replay available until December 14, 2017

416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9071.

The conference ID is 3695899.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is Canada's leading meal kit company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Goodfood had 31,000 subscribers as of August 31, 2017. www.makegoodfood.ca

Contacts:

Investors

Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca



Media

Alex-Sandra Thibault, Consultant

(514) 843-2375

athibault@national.ca



