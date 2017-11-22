

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's remarks at a White House Press Conference appears to be giving the benefit of doubt to the Republican candidate for Alabama Senate Seat Roy Moore, who is accused of preying on teenagers.



Talking to reporters Tuesday at South Lawn before Marine One departure, Trump said, 'Look, he denies it. He says it didn't happen. And you have to listen to him also. He said 40 years ago this did not happen.'



Five women have accused the Republican Senate candidate of making romantic or sexual advances on them when they were teenagers, in the 1970s.



When asked if Roy Moore, an alleged child molester, is better than a Democrat, the president said he doubted the stories presented by Moore's accusers and questioned why things said to have happened 40 years ago were emerging now, just weeks before the election.



He slammed the Democratic nominee in the special election, Doug Jones, as 'soft on crime.'



Trump said he will tell the press corps if he is going to campaign for Roy Moore next week.



The president breaks with other Republican leaders, who said the 70-year-old former state Supreme Court chief justice should be expelled from the Senate if he wins the election, which is scheduled for December 12.



Opinion polls show Moore was trailing the Democrat candidate in the run up to the Special election.



To a question, what is his message to women at a time the country is witnessing an unprecedented flurry of allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent males, President replied: 'I think that's good for our society, and I think it's very, very good for women. And I'm very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I'm very happy it's being exposed'.



During the presidential election campaign last year, Trump confronted a long line of women who accused him of harassment, but he adamantly denied the claims.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX