SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets and MultiLane Technologies Inc. ("MultiLane"), a market leading manufacturer of high speed production test equipment announced a strategic collaboration on establishing test procedures, best practices and measurement criteria for production testing of active copper cables ("ACC") for 400G data center applications.

"Spectra7's new line of ACC products are set to fill a big need in the data center interconnect market," said MultiLane CEO Fadi Daou. "We are delighted to be working with Spectra7 as they anticipate transitioning their products to mass production in 2018."

The partnership with MultiLane began over a year ago when Spectra7 first demonstrated its GaugeChanger Plus™ QSFP-DD at DesignCon 2017 using MultiLane equipment. Since that time, the two companies have established a framework that will allow data center operators, equipment OEMs and cable assembly companies to move the technology to the mass production phase.

"We're extremely excited to be working with MultiLane," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "They are the leader in high performance, cost effective test solutions for the 100G to 400G interconnect market."

New applications like blockchain processing and cryptocurrency mining are accelerating the shift from traditional data center design (Access Layer-Aggregation Layer-Core Layer) to spine and leaf mesh architectures that require many more high speed interconnects. Simultaneously, new interface standards such as 400G PAM QSFP-DD, are dramatically increasing port density in data center switching systems, but are also limiting the interconnect length that can be served by low-cost direct attach copper cables. Spectra7's GaugeChanger Plus™ silicon enables copper cables up to three times the reach of passive copper cables. These ACCs lower power consumption by approximately 80% and are half the cost when compared to the other alternative active optical cables.

ABOUT MultiLane

MultiLane is a leading developer of instruments and interconnect test modules for the 100 and 400 Gbps rates. MultiLane's world-class team is composed of experienced engineers from all disciplines offering professional engineering services and turn key solutions of modules and systems. For more information, please visit https://multilaneinc.com/

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

416-565-2805

ir@spectra7.com



Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Darren Ma

Chief Financial Officer

669-284-3170

pr@spectra7.com

www.spectra7.com



