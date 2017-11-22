MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) is proud to announce that Ms. Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of its Board of Directors, will be inducted into the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Hall of Fame in Toronto tomorrow. This recognition follows her three career nominations by WXN - in 2010, 2012 and 2016 - as one of Canada's 100 most powerful women. In light of Isabelle Marcoux's remarkable professional and philanthropic accomplishments, the WXN Advisory Board chose this year to celebrate her truly inspiring career path by presenting her with this well-deserved award.

"I am sincerely honoured to join the ranks of the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Hall of Fame," said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. "I am proud to ensure the continued growth of TC Transcontinental, a company that delivers results responsibly and that sets itself apart through its values. This recognition reflects positively on TC Transcontinental as a whole. Moreover, I am continuously aiming to further the causes which are close to my heart. This honour is a testament to my sustained commitment towards the advancement of women into executive and board member roles. I would like to thank WXN for shining the light on Canadian women who distinguish themselves every year."

Sherri Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of PhaseNyne, the parent company of Women's Executive Network (WXN), Canadian Board Diversity Council - CBDC, and the Stevens Resource Group - SRG, added: "Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards showcases the leaders that are helping to drive positive change, and remind us of the importance of empowering women in the workforce and in the community. Isabelle Marcoux is one such leader in action and it is a great honour for us to inscribe her name into our Hall of Fame. We are proud of the steps taken by women, and the organizations that support them, and are thrilled that we have now surpassed a major milestone with over 1,000 women honoured since the awards were launched in 2003."

In addition to her role as Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc., Isabelle Marcoux serves on the boards of George Weston Limited, Rogers Communications Inc. and Power Corporation of Canada. She is also a member of the board of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. Beyond her professional achievements, Isabelle Marcoux is highly involved in the community, particularly with Centraide of Greater Montreal, for which she will serve as Chair of the Major Donors' Circle starting in 2018. She was also co-chair of the Centraide of Greater Montreal 2016 campaign. Ms. Marcoux's complete biography is available here.

