Global Automotive Steering Pump Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Bosch, Nexteer & ZF

One trend in the market is electrification of mechanical components. Implementation of regulations and emission norms to limit the carbon footprint of vehicles has caused the automakers to electrify mechanical parts. Electrification reduces the load on the engine, which, in turn, increases its efficiency and reduces the engine temperature.



According to the report, one driver in the market is high penetration of HPS in the commercial vehicle segment. The presence of EPS system in M&HCVs is negligible as the conventional hydraulic-based steering systems are predominantly used in them. Most commercial vehicles still use the hydraulic or the electrohydraulic steering system as the electric power steering system has not been able to cross the 15kN barrier, and the steering power required by a commercial vehicle is higher compared to a standard passenger car. A standard passenger car carries approximately 750Kg on the axle, but heavy trucks can carry about 7,500 Kg.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing adoption of EPS systems. Compared to conventional HPS systems, EPS systems improve the vehicle's fuel economy by 2.5%, as they do not use drive belts, hoses fluids, and pulleys. EPS systems are compact and lightweight in comparison to hydraulic systems. EHPS system is another alternative of HPS system, which does not require engine power to run; it is driven by power from the battery. Unlike the HPS system, which is continuously operated using the belt-driven power from the engine, the EPS motor is powered only when required.



Key vendors

Bosch

Nexteer

ZF

Other prominent vendors

Melling Tool Company

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas

Power Steering Associates

JTEKT Corporation

GKN

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



