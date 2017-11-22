Digital Intelligence Platform Market Worth 13.96 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report"Digital Intelligence Platform Market by Component (Analytics, Data Management, and Engagement Optimization), Touchpoint (Company Website, Social Media), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 5.65 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.96 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 68 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Intelligence Platform Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-intelligence-platform-market-241770420.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is primarily driven by the adoption of digital intelligence platforms for competitive differentiation and increasing customer retention activity, rising focus on social media analytics and personalization, and need for optimizing digital experiences across all touchpoints.

Based on component, the data management segment of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the Digital Intelligence Platform Market has been segmented into data management, analytics, and engagement optimization. The data management segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as data management tools are responsible for collecting, storing, standardizing, modeling, and managing digital data of customers in an enterprise.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=241770420

Based on vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market is projected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. Retailers are using new technologies such as the voice of the customer, behavioral targeting, and others to identify the holistic behavior of customers.

North America is estimated to lead the Digital Intelligence Platform Market in 2017.

North America is estimated to lead the Digital Intelligence Platform Market in 2017. The region is an early adopter of digital technologies and has advanced infrastructure capabilities, which have led to the adoption of digital intelligence platforms. Furthermore, companies have implemented these platforms to improve their business processes, understand the customer behavior, and sustain their position in the market.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=241770420

The report encompasses competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of 11 key vendors of digital intelligence platforms based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major digital intelligence platform vendors include Adobe Systems (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Evergage (US), Google (US), Mixpanel (US), Optimizely (US), Webtrekk (Germany), New Relic (US), Localytics (US), and Cxense (Norway).

Browse Related Report



Digital Transformation Market by Component (Solution (Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Mobility, Disruptive Technologies, and Social Media) and Service), End User, Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-transformation-market-43010479.html

Customer Experience Management Market by Touch Point (Company Website, Branch/Store, Web, Call Center), Vertical (IT Communication Service Provider, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-experience-management-cem-market-543.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets