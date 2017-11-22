The auction's final average price dropped under €50/MWh for the first time. Since January, PV projects exceeding 10 MW, and which are located in areas designated "bauliche anlagen," have been allowed to participate in the auction. As a result, the largest winning project was a 69 MW solar facility.

Germany's federal grid agency, Bundesnetzagentur has revealed that the latest auction for large-scale PV projects held in October - which was also open to PV projects larger than 10 MW provided they are located in "bauliche anlagen" - has awarded one of the contracts to a 69 MW PV power project.

Furthermore, the German grid agency has revealed it has granted contracts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...