Global Aerospace Plastics Market 2017-2021 - One Key Trend is the Growing Introduction of Additive Manufacturing

The global aerospace plastics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Aerospace Plastics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing introduction of additive manufacturing. The aerospace industry is one the major adopters of additive manufacturing for the aircraft component manufacturing. Additive manufacturing is contributing to the aerospace industry by effectively manufacturing highly complex geometrically components, faster production of replacement parts, and faster improvement of the current design for better improvements.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of lightweight materials. The use of lightweight materials is increasing in the aerospace industry. Various lightweight materials used in the automotive industry are high strength steel, aluminum, composites, magnesium, and plastics. The major driver for the growth of lightweight materials in the aerospace industry is the production of fuel-efficient and low-emission aircraft. With the increasing awareness of climate change and environmental issues, coupled with the rising fuel cost, the aerospace industry is trying to save on the operation cost by demanding lightweight aircraft.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in raw material prices. The price fluctuation of raw materials, including crude oil, has a negative impact on the market vendors as they rely heavily on crude oil during the manufacturing process. High prices of oil increase the production cost of petroleum-based products including plastics. For instance, the price of polypropylene hiked over 4.5% in December 2016, following a hike in the prices of crude oil in India. The prices of crude oil in November 2016 was $46.28 per barrel. The prices of crude oil hiked to reach $54.10 per barrel in December 2016.

Key vendors

DuPont

Hexcel

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Solvay

Other prominent vendors

Aerospace Plastic Components

Celanese

General Plastics Manufacturing

GMN

L. P. Aero Plastics

Mulford Plastics

Paco Plastics

SABIC

Toho Tenax

Vantage Plane Plastics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



