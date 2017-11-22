Technavio market research analysts forecast the global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005385/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market by application (the flavors and fragrance and pharmaceutical industry) and by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market:

Increased demand for oleochemicals

Growing demand for esters in the flavors and fragrance industry

Increased production capacity of palm oil in APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased demand for oleochemicals

Oleochemicals are directly obtained from plant and animal sources. Fatty acids, fatty alcohols, fatty acid methyl esters, and glycerol are some of the vital oleochemicals. Decanoic acid can be extracted from renewable sources such as seed oil, animal fats, palm oil, coconut oil, and kernel palm oil. About 10% of the decanoic acid is naturally available in coconut oil, and nearly 5% of it can be obtained from palm kernel oil. The chemicals that are directly obtained from petrochemical sources release many hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds (VOC). This has led to agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and World Nature Organization (WNO) to encourage consumers to reduce the usage of petrochemical products and choose biodegradable products.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "There are strict government regulations to restrict the use of petroleum-based products to protect the environment. This will propel the demand for green chemicals such as 9-decanoic acid methyl ester. The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is usually used in the fragrance, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics industries owing to its fewer side-effects, zero VOC emissions, and low pollution levels."

Growing demand for esters in the flavors and fragrance industry

The flavors and fragrance industry is the major application segment of the global market. The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is utilized as an artificial flavoring agent in food items such as jams, jellies, dairy products, desserts, wines, and spices. Apart from this, it is also extensively used in perfumes because of its pleasant fragrance. Increased disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles, along with the expansion of the food and beverage industry, are some of the most significant factors contributing to the growth of the global 9-decanedioic acid methyl ester market.

The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is commonly used as an additive and as an artificial flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry. This is because the methyl ester is extracted from natural sources. The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is obtained through the transesterification process. Palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, seed oil, and animal fat are used as the basic raw materials in this process.

Increased production capacity of palm oil in APAC

Palm oil is a typical tropical oil that is produced in several APAC countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Malaysia and Indonesia produce approximately 85% of the total palm oil produced in APAC. Sumatra and Kalimantan are predicted to have good palm oil production capacity during the forecast period. Companies such as Wilmar International and Musim Mas Holdings are the largest palm oil producers in Indonesia. India is the largest palm oil importer in the APAC region followed by China, and Pakistan.

"The price of palm oil is very less because of its high yield when compared to other oils. An oil palm produces 10 times more oil than soybean and around five times more than rapeseeds and coconuts. The palm oil manufactured in APAC is the highest in terms of volume. It is used to manufacture many products apart from methyl esters such as olein and stearin," says Kurva.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market 2017-2021

Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2017-2021

Global Antifreeze Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005385/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com