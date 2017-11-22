

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kendall Jenner is the world's highest-earning model, a title monopolized by super model Gisele Bundchen for the last 15 years.



The 22-year old beauty steals the top spot in Forbes highest paid models' list, raking in a mammoth $22 million in the 12 months prior to June 2017.



Jenner, who is part of the Kardashian family, was highly benefited through an Instagram account that lets her disseminate advertisements to 85 million followers. Jenner tallied a career-best total from favorable deals with Estée Lauder, La Perla and Adidas, among others.



Paychecks from her family's reality TV show, her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and several social media endorsements also helped her become this year's highest-paid model.



For the first time since 2002, Gisele Bundchen is not in the top spot. The 37-year-old Brazilian model is second behind Kendall with a fortune of $17.5 million. She had a comparatively quieter year, having retired from the catwalk, but still posed for a Carolina Herrera fragrance and Arezzo shoes and Vivara jewelry in her native country. Fewer campaigns meant her take-home dipped 43 percent from 2016's $30.5 million total.



Rounding out the top three is Chrissy Teigen ($13.5 million), who joins the list for the first time. With a hefty social following, the former Sports Illustrated cover girl and foodie mints millions from deals beyond fashion, including adverts with beverage brands such as Vita Coco and Smirnoff.



Adriana Lima is No. 4 ($10.5) in the list. Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared No. 5 spot with an income of $9.5 million each, while Karlie Kloss (No. 7; $9 million) followed them.



Chinese model Liu Wen (No. 8; $6.5 million) remains the only nonwhite model among the top 10.



Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid is ranked No. 9 with $6 million.



At no. 10, Ashley Graham became the first plus-sized model to feature on the list.



From the lucrative career, the world's 10 highest-paid models collected a cumulative $109.5 million in a year starting on June 1, 2016, before taxes and fees, according to Forbes.



