Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2017-2021 - Growing Acceptance of QbD Approach in Research and Manufacturing

The global healthcare analytical testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services. As the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek to reduce the cost and time of the manufacturing process, a growing trend of outsourcing the analytical testing services to CRO has developed. This outsourcing helps the companies to keep control of the testing procedure, retain proprietary knowledge, and free up resources for R&D.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing acceptance of QbD approach in research and manufacturing. Quality has been of utmost importance to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Drug developers have traditionally used late-stage quality testing to ensure safe and tested products reach the patients. This approach has been successful in the past, but there is another growing phenomenon in the industry, which is rapidly changing the drug manufacturing paradigm. QbD approaches are emerging rapidly in the market and are currently compelling pharmaceutical companies to shift from traditional manufacturing practices to systematic, data-driven strategies for delivering quality outcomes.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changing formulations in product design. Over the years, efficient analytical testing methods have been developed for chemical formulations, which are commonly used. However, at present, numerous new formulations are being discovered and developed into medicines through extensive research. These new classes of molecules or chemical conjugates are difficult to analyze. Patient-specific cancer vaccines require a different conceptual approach, in which some (routine) test methods should test for non-patient-specific manufacturing (batch-to-batch) consistency, while the others should test for patient-specific critical quality attributes.
Market Trends
- Increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services
- Growing focus on promotional activities
- Increasing M&A
Key vendors
- Charles River Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific
- SGS
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
- Anacura
- Bioreliance Corporation
- Envigo
- Exova
- Intertek Group
- Medistri
- Pace Analytical Services
- Pharmaceutical Product Development
- Source Bioscience
- WuXi AppTec
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
