Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2017-2021 - Growing Acceptance of QbD Approach in Research and Manufacturing

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services. As the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek to reduce the cost and time of the manufacturing process, a growing trend of outsourcing the analytical testing services to CRO has developed. This outsourcing helps the companies to keep control of the testing procedure, retain proprietary knowledge, and free up resources for R&D.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing acceptance of QbD approach in research and manufacturing. Quality has been of utmost importance to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Drug developers have traditionally used late-stage quality testing to ensure safe and tested products reach the patients. This approach has been successful in the past, but there is another growing phenomenon in the industry, which is rapidly changing the drug manufacturing paradigm. QbD approaches are emerging rapidly in the market and are currently compelling pharmaceutical companies to shift from traditional manufacturing practices to systematic, data-driven strategies for delivering quality outcomes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changing formulations in product design. Over the years, efficient analytical testing methods have been developed for chemical formulations, which are commonly used. However, at present, numerous new formulations are being discovered and developed into medicines through extensive research. These new classes of molecules or chemical conjugates are difficult to analyze. Patient-specific cancer vaccines require a different conceptual approach, in which some (routine) test methods should test for non-patient-specific manufacturing (batch-to-batch) consistency, while the others should test for patient-specific critical quality attributes.



Market Trends



Increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services

Growing focus on promotional activities

Increasing M&A

Key vendors

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

SGS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Anacura

Bioreliance Corporation

Envigo

Exova

Intertek Group

Medistri

Pace Analytical Services

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Source Bioscience

WuXi AppTec

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjhd79/global_healthcare



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716