Today's Budget see solar remain locked out on the types of tax breaks available to fossil fuels, while general lack of energy policy continues to fail long-term low carbon investors, argues Solar Trade Association.

Hopes were certainly not high for the U.K.'s solar industry ahead of today's Budget, and Conservative chancellor Phillip Hammond stuck true to form by denying solar access to tax breaks so readily and regularly given to the country's fossil fuel industry.

Ahead of the today's Budget - which sets out government spending on all areas of the economy for the next 12 months - the Solar Trade Association (STA) had reiterated that it was not pursuing new subsidies for solar; rather that the technology be given a level playing field in terms of market access and tax treatment.

Such modest asks included adding solar panels and energy storage to the eligibility list for Enhanced Capital Allowances, the establishment of a subsidy-free Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction mechanism for mature technologies such as large-scale solar; a reclassification of rooftop solar panels as "Excepted Plant and Machinery", thus placing them under a lower tax bracket, and the retention of a carbon floor price plus details of carbon pricing scales out into the 2020s.

One of the STA's strongest arguments was for the current 5% VAT rate ...

