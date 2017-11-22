

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Automotive startup Divergent 3D said that a Chinese-led investment syndicate has agreed to commit up to $107 million in financing through a new investment round.



Hong Kong-based investment holding company, O Luxe Holdings Limited, led the investment group, which includes Horizons Ventures, Shanghai Alliance Investment Limited and Altran Technologies.



O Luxe is backed by Hong Kong-based real estate investment magnate Li Ka-shing, while Shanghai Alliance Investment is an investment arm of the Shanghai Municipal Government. Horizons Ventures is the private investment arm of Li Ka-shing.



Divergent noted that the Series B financing close is $65+million with an additional investor option of $40 million, bringing the aggregate funding with option, to $107 million. The new financing round is scheduled to close on or before December 15, 2017.



Los Angeles-based Divergent is a provider of 3D printing technology to automotive manufacturing. The company noted that the new investment will accelerate its efforts to globally commercialize its additive manufacturing-enabled technology, especially in the rapidly expanding Chinese electric vehicle market.



Divergent was launched in 2014 by founder and CEO Kevin Czinger. The company has patented, end-to-end software-hardware solution that incorporates 3D metal printing into the design, engineering and manufacturing of advanced vehicle structures for both automotive and aerospace companies.



According to Divergent, its proprietary Divergent Production System automates structural design and optimization for volume manufacturing of lightweight structures without upfront, capital-intensive factory and tooling investments.



'With the ability to quickly respond to market demands, the Divergent system allows automakers and technology companies to innovate at a much faster rate - scaling up volume production at only a fraction of the cost while also alleviating environmental damage,' Czinger said.



In January 2016, Divergent announced the first close of its Series A financing and received a total of $23 million Series A funding.



Since then, Divergent has developed partnerships with manufacturers and equipment providers like PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and SLM Solutions, a developer of 3D metal printing technology.



