F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Result of AGM

F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870

("the Company')

(LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23)

Result of Annual General Meeting

22 November 2017

The Board of are pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 22 November 2017, all thirteen resolutions as set out in the Notice dated 20 September 2017 were duly passed by way of a show of hands.

The proxy votes received on each resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Ordinary Resolution For Against Withheld 1 64,645,353 111,280 348,571 2 64,289,109 364,239 451,856 3 64,278,142 347,635 479,427 4 64,671,367 23,729 410,108 5 64,501,396 233,684 370,124 6 64,557,895 184,143 363,165 7 64,563,715 272,967 268,521 8 64,564,659 180,307 360,238 9 64,483,028 342,289 279,886 10 64,405,437 364,705 335,061 11 64,545,133 272,394 287,676 Special Resolution For Against Withheld 12 64,005,352 619,784 480,067 13 64,574,870 236,146 294,187

Special Resolution 12

That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company ('equity securities') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares as set out in the Listing Rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority under part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £481,411 being approximately 20 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 20 September 2017.

Special Resolution 13

That the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (the 'Law') , to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 316 of the Law of Ordinary Shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') (either for retention as treasury shares or cancellation), provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

(b) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p;

(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and

(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire on 31 December 2018 or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2018, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745701

Fax: 01481 745051



END

