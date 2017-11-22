Technavio market research analysts forecast theglobal artificial intelligence courses market for C-suite executivesto grow at an impressive CAGR of close to 36% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global AI courses market for C-suite executivefor 2017-2021. The report also lists workshops and certification courses as the two major segments based on course type, of which the certification courses segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global artificial intelligence courses market for C-suite executives:

Rising use of AI for improved and less expensive industrial operations

Growing demand for executives with enhanced skillset

Increasing demand for artificial intelligence-based projects

Rising use of AI for improved and less expensive industrial operations

There has been an increased prominence for leveraging on the operational data generated and using artificial intelligence to make industrial operations efficient. The technology can be used to conduct effective research at a minimal cost and increase an organization's productivity. Companies such as GE are now increasingly adopting to artificial intelligence's machine learning methodologies to develop predictive-maintenance tools to reduce operational and maintenance costs in certain mining activities. This is done with the intent to increase their existing financial capital and reduce operational costs. Therefore, the need for C-suite executives to integrate artificial intelligence with their respective businesses has prompted them to register in artificial intelligence courses.

Growing demand for executives with enhanced skillset

As businesses, science, and mobility services adopt artificial intelligence to make their operational processes seamless, there is a need for business leaders and C-suite executives who are adaptable and flexible to change. Many C-suite executives pursue artificial intelligence certifications to have an added advantage over others and to make themselves eligible for the growing opportunities in their corporate businesses. Therefore, artificial intelligence upskilling is an accelerator for their career growth and for exploring new opportunities in businesses.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for k12 and higher education research, "Global organizations such as Google and IBM are investing in artificial intelligence incubation centers to offer better learning and understanding of the technology with curated certifications for C-suite executives. Robotics might reduce human intervention but would necessitate human expertise for effective management of robots. This has influenced many leaders, C-suite executives, and corporations to update their skills with artificial intelligence courses to capitalize on global opportunities."

Increasing demand for artificial intelligence-based projects

There has been an increase in demand for artificial intelligence-based solutions and projects with the rising use of artificial intelligence's machine learning and deep learning methodologies. Prominent technology companies such as Google have disclosed that there is a shortage of machine learning expertise across many technical industries. Therefore, to overcome the resource shortage, companies are seeking to hire leaders and C-suite executives with expertise in artificial intelligence. This skill will help them in developing and driving artificial intelligence-based projects and machine learning software.

"Prominent organizations such as Google have increased investments and developer resource allocations for launching machine learning-based projects such as AutoML. The automated system came up with designs which were one of the best works among the human-machine learning expertise. There has been a significant demand for researchers and C-suite executives, driving the AutoML project, which augurs well for the growth of the market," says Jhansi.

