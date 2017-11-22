The "Executive Assistant Course CPD Accredited" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This is a fully CPD Accredited Executive Assistant Course. On successful completion, CPD Certification is awarded. The course aims to develop rounded a skill set and practical capability to work efficiently within Executive Assistant roles. The course is delivered by an experienced Business Skills trainer and an experienced Executive Assistant. Numerous successful Executive Assistants have taken this course to set their career up. The training is highly practical and interactive, as it aims to develop real confidence and abilities within the workplace.
Agenda:
- Technical on the job skills
- Transition from PA to Executive PA or EA
- Business letter writing for Exec PA's
- Document presentation and proofreading
- How to take a lead role in meetings
- Effective taking of minutes in practical exercises
- Audio transcription practice
- Typing enhancement(optional)
- Performance Confidence building to deal with executive level environments
- Synchronising your role with that of your executive
- Setting priorities, managing your role
- career to meet executive's needs
- Delegation, multi-tasking effectively, taking initiative
- Managing any delegation
- Executive Introduction to Management theory and styles of management
- Relationship with your executive/s; how can you provide effective support Communication skills Verbal and non-verbal communication and how to enhance this attribute
- Different questioning styles; how to improve questioning
- Office politics how to handle this
- Other Business Skills Explanation of the role of social media in the modern executive arena
- Overview of Project Management and Event Management Your organisation and how to act in it
- Understanding other people at work what do they really think?/ Understanding how to handle stakeholders and their importance to your role
- Passive vs. aggressive vs. assertive and how to say "no"
- Career Development Take control of your career and advance your career with a clear plan
- Build your map for the future
