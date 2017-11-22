The "Executive Assistant Course CPD Accredited" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This is a fully CPD Accredited Executive Assistant Course. On successful completion, CPD Certification is awarded. The course aims to develop rounded a skill set and practical capability to work efficiently within Executive Assistant roles. The course is delivered by an experienced Business Skills trainer and an experienced Executive Assistant. Numerous successful Executive Assistants have taken this course to set their career up. The training is highly practical and interactive, as it aims to develop real confidence and abilities within the workplace.

Agenda:

Technical on the job skills

Transition from PA to Executive PA or EA

Business letter writing for Exec PA's

Document presentation and proofreading

How to take a lead role in meetings

Effective taking of minutes in practical exercises

Audio transcription practice

Typing enhancement(optional)

Performance Confidence building to deal with executive level environments

Synchronising your role with that of your executive

Setting priorities, managing your role

career to meet executive's needs

Delegation, multi-tasking effectively, taking initiative

Managing any delegation

Executive Introduction to Management theory and styles of management

Relationship with your executive/s; how can you provide effective support Communication skills Verbal and non-verbal communication and how to enhance this attribute

Different questioning styles; how to improve questioning

Office politics how to handle this

Other Business Skills Explanation of the role of social media in the modern executive arena

Overview of Project Management and Event Management Your organisation and how to act in it

Understanding other people at work what do they really think?/ Understanding how to handle stakeholders and their importance to your role

Passive vs. aggressive vs. assertive and how to say "no"

Career Development Take control of your career and advance your career with a clear plan

Build your map for the future

