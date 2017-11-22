TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- (TSX: FUD)(TSX: FUD.A)(TSX: FDE)(TSX: FDE.A)(TSX: FSL)(TSX: FSL.A)(TSX: EUR)(TSX: EUR.A)(TSX: FSD)(TSX: FSD.A)(TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)(TSX: FTB)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending November 30, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on December 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Distribution Fund Name Fund Ticker Amount ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) name changed from First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0400 effective November 22, 2017 -------------------------------- FUD.A $0.0150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0500 -------------------------------- FDE.A $0.0350 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0600 -------------------------------- FSL.A $0.0420 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0700 -------------------------------- EUR.A $0.0485 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0900 -------------------------------- FSD.A $0.0629 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0650 -------------------------------- ETP.A $0.0470 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0600 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

All distributions are reviewed monthly to ensure that distributions are commensurate with the actual year-to-date cumulative earnings of the fund. As an example, First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) earnings can be impacted by a number of factors such as, but not limited to, the timing of creations and redemptions, changes in interest rates and spreads and the level of prepayments and re-financings. Typically, distributions are managed to minimize monthly fluctuations. Given the dynamic nature of changes in interest rates and spreads over the last several months and the growth of the First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged), the October distribution was adjusted to align with cumulative year to date earnings. The November distribution rate has increased from October to reflect a more normalized monthly earning rate.

Contacts:

FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552

www.firsttrust.ca



