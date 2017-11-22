LEE Celebrates their Scarlett Jeans with a Collaboration with Artist Hattie Stewart

LONDON, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the third instalment of their Scarlett series, Leeinvited illustrator, and self-proclaimed doodle bomber, Hattie Stewart to customise iconic Leestyles, the Scarlett High jean and denim Rider Jacket.

London based Hattie creates bold and playful designs that transcend art and fashion. The characters and slogans are tongue-in-cheek and remind us not to take ourselves, or the world around us, too seriously.

As Hattie explains, "This project was a lot of fun as I was able to use motifs like the eyes and heart characters that are synonymous with my work. I always try to keep the sense of play and experimentation in my work, to keep everything fresh and invigorating."

As Leeapproaches their 130th anniversary the Scarlett Icon project explores what it takes to be an icon. Hattie adds, "Time. Time makes an icon - it can't be forced or created - it takes a lifetime body of work to create an icon." We couldn't have put it better ourselves.

The customised pieces will be seen on Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) while lucky customers can also pick up a limited edition Leex Hattie Stewart patch from Lee's Covent Garden store.