Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, 2024 - Market will Exceed US$ 2 Billion

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market will exceed US$ 2 Billion by the end of year 2024

Regarding the harmful effects and rising health concerns of table sugar, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, like diabetes and heart diseases, consumers are now increasingly switching towards artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose and saccharin over natural sweeteners as they are safe and do not add any extra calorie to their diet.



The global soft drink industry is increasingly replacing sugar or corn syrup with non-nutritive sweeteners. Rising demand from food and beverages industries is expected to act as a growth driver for artificial sweeteners market. The global soft drink industry is poised to consume the maximum amount of artificial sweeteners due to increasing demand of diet beverages and low-sugar food for diabetic and diet-conscious consumers.



Regulatory approvals by Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization's Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food & Drug Authority (FDA) to artificial sweeteners are also expected to fuel the demand from end-use industries and consumers.



Artificial sweeteners are often the cause of heated debate. Critics of artificial sweeteners contend that artificial sweeteners cause a variety of health problems, including cancer which may stifle the growth of artificial sweeteners market.



Scope of the Report



1. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

Products

Regions

Applications

2. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

Products

Regions

Applications

Products Segmentation:

Aspartame

Sucralose

Saccharin

Neotame

Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)

Stevia

Cyclamate

Region Segmentation:

China

Other Asia and Oceanic

and Oceanic North America

South/ Central America

Western Europe

Eastern/ Central Europe

Africa

Middle East

Segmentation based on Applications:

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Table-top

Others

Key Companies Covered in the report:

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market



3. Market Share - Global Artificial Sweeteners



4. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market



5. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market



6. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market



7. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption



8. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption



9. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption



10. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption



11. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) Levels for Artificial Sweeteners



12. Company - Financial Insights



13. Growth Drivers



14. Challenges

