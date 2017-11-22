Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, 2024 - Market will Exceed US$ 2 Billion

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Artificial Sweeteners Market will exceed US$ 2 Billion by the end of year 2024
Regarding the harmful effects and rising health concerns of table sugar, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, like diabetes and heart diseases, consumers are now increasingly switching towards artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose and saccharin over natural sweeteners as they are safe and do not add any extra calorie to their diet.
The global soft drink industry is increasingly replacing sugar or corn syrup with non-nutritive sweeteners. Rising demand from food and beverages industries is expected to act as a growth driver for artificial sweeteners market. The global soft drink industry is poised to consume the maximum amount of artificial sweeteners due to increasing demand of diet beverages and low-sugar food for diabetic and diet-conscious consumers.
Regulatory approvals by Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization's Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food & Drug Authority (FDA) to artificial sweeteners are also expected to fuel the demand from end-use industries and consumers.
Artificial sweeteners are often the cause of heated debate. Critics of artificial sweeteners contend that artificial sweeteners cause a variety of health problems, including cancer which may stifle the growth of artificial sweeteners market.
Products Segmentation:
- Aspartame
- Sucralose
- Saccharin
- Neotame
- Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)
- Stevia
- Cyclamate
Region Segmentation:
- China
- Other Asia and Oceanic
- North America
- South/Central America
- Western Europe
- Eastern/Central Europe
- Africa
- Middle East
Segmentation based on Applications:
- Beverages
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Table-top
- Others
Key Companies Covered in the report:
- Cargill
- Ingredion
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Tate & Lyle
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Celanese Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market
3. Market Share - Global Artificial Sweeteners
4. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market
5. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market
6. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market
7. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption
8. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption
9. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption
10. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption
11. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) Levels for Artificial Sweeteners
12. Company - Financial Insights
13. Growth Drivers
14. Challenges
