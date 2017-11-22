sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, 2024 - Market will Exceed US$ 2 Billion

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, Consumption, and Forecast By Regions, Applications and Company Analysis" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering

Research and Markets Logo

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market will exceed US$ 2 Billion by the end of year 2024

Regarding the harmful effects and rising health concerns of table sugar, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, like diabetes and heart diseases, consumers are now increasingly switching towards artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose and saccharin over natural sweeteners as they are safe and do not add any extra calorie to their diet.

The global soft drink industry is increasingly replacing sugar or corn syrup with non-nutritive sweeteners. Rising demand from food and beverages industries is expected to act as a growth driver for artificial sweeteners market. The global soft drink industry is poised to consume the maximum amount of artificial sweeteners due to increasing demand of diet beverages and low-sugar food for diabetic and diet-conscious consumers.

Regulatory approvals by Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization's Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food & Drug Authority (FDA) to artificial sweeteners are also expected to fuel the demand from end-use industries and consumers.

Artificial sweeteners are often the cause of heated debate. Critics of artificial sweeteners contend that artificial sweeteners cause a variety of health problems, including cancer which may stifle the growth of artificial sweeteners market.

Scope of the Report

1. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

  • Products
  • Regions
  • Applications

2. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

  • Products
  • Regions
  • Applications

Products Segmentation:

  • Aspartame
  • Sucralose
  • Saccharin
  • Neotame
  • Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)
  • Stevia
  • Cyclamate

Region Segmentation:

  • China
  • Other Asia and Oceanic
  • North America
  • South/Central America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern/Central Europe
  • Africa
  • Middle East

Segmentation based on Applications:

  • Beverages
  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Table-top
  • Others

Key Companies Covered in the report:

  • Cargill
  • Ingredion
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Celanese Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

3. Market Share - Global Artificial Sweeteners

4. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

5. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

6. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

7. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

8. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

9. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

10. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

11. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) Levels for Artificial Sweeteners

12. Company - Financial Insights

13. Growth Drivers

14. Challenges

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjl7j3/global_artificial

