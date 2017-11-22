Torshavn, Faroe Islands, 2017-11-22 17:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) today announces that Graeme Fawcett will replace Ben Arabo as Interim CEO when Ben Arabo leaves the company 1st December.



Graeme Fawcett has got more than 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry working on assets in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia for a multitude of companies such as Total, Tullow Oil and Technip. Graeme Hs been an adviser to London Power Corporation since July 2017.



Birgir Durhuus, Chairman of Atlantic Petroleum said:



"We are very pleased to welcome Graeme Fawcett to Atlantic Petroleum. The company has gone through a period where the focus was to monetise the remaining main asset and to manage liabilities. The focus for the new Interim CEO is to evaluate the strategic options Atlantic Petroleum has including M&A options or a sale of the company. We are encouraged by the improving market conditions and we look forward to benefit from Graeme's wealth of experience. We look forward to updating the market further when Graeme Fawcett takes up his position "



Atlantic Petroleum in brief:



Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries in the UK, Ireland and Norway and an office in London, UK. Atlantic Petroleum's existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.



Further Details:



Further details can be obtained from Graeme Fawcett, Interim CEO, tel +44 7720296649 (graemef@petroleum.fo).



Announcement no.15/2017



Issued 22-11-2017



P/F Atlantic Petroleum Yviri við Strond 4 P.O. Box 1228 FO-110 Tórshavn Faroe Islands Telephone +44 203 397 6353 Website: www.petroleum.fo E-mail: petroleum@petroleum.fo