Factom Price Prediction 2018The insatiable appetite for cryptocurrencies is quite intriguing. Given the vast quantity of cryptocurrencies in circulation, how can anyone keep up, let alone figure out what each one is worth? So when I was approached with the task of providing a Factom price prediction for 2018, I was hesitant at first, but definitely up for the challenge. How hard could it be to come up with an FCT forecast?For starters, there is no fundamental data, tangible asset, or even a government backing up this cryptocurrency, so how does anyone.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...