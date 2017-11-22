düber Technologies Inc.: düber to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Investor Conference

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / düber Technologies Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) serving the legal cannabis industry, today announced that André van Regenmortel, Chief Marketing Officer, will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Investor Conference.

düber is an emerging leader of technology and services within the legal cannabis industry. The company provides integrated retailer and supply chain solutions, including online ordering, supply chain management, retail automation and advertising with strong credentials of growing sales for cannabis retailers.

André has a 20+ year track record in strategy consulting and consumer goods marketing. He will detail how düber is uniquely poised to capture the burgeoning legal cannabis opportunity with the aid of blockchain technology.

The 10th annual LD Micro Investor Conference will highlight many of the most influential companies in the micro-cap space including top performers from the past decade, as well as the next generation of names looking to make their mark. The conference will be held December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA.

düber management will be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with düber management, please contact Hayden IR.

The presentation follows düber's recent announcement of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) last month. The pre-sale started at 15:01 UTC on Oct 25. The ICO is using a SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) structure conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D of Section 4(a)2 of the U.S. Securities Act, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") which accredits token buyers as investors. The düber token (DBR) is intended to incentivize and improve information exchange in the cannabis community, including consumers, retailers, labs, processors, and growers.

To visit düber's ICO website, including the white paper and the private placement memorandum prepared in connection with the ICO, visit https://dubercoin.com/. The private placement memorandum contains information on the offering, including details on purchaser qualification requirements and risk factors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million and $300 million.

About düber Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, düber Technologies Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider serving the cannabis industry. düber's mission is to help small companies compete with large corporations through superior technology. The company currently provides customers with online ordering, self-serve systems, global product search, digital signage and advertising products and has plans to launch several more including retail point of sale and a home delivery engine for retailers. düber operates in state jurisdictions that have legalized both medical and recreational cannabis, and assists with compliance of the laws of these jurisdictions. To learn more about düber Technologies Inc., please visit http://www.duberpartners.com/.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: düber Technologies Inc.