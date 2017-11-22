Global Photochromic Lenses Market 2017-2021 - One Driver is Convenience of Purchasing Online as Vendors Adapt to Demand

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Photochromic Lenses Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global photochromic lenses market to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Photochromic Lenses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is convenience of purchase. The online shopping of photochromic lenses offers the convenience of purchase from home. Hence, it is gaining acceptance among customers. The availability of various products over an array of online shops is meeting the needs of the people. A major factor driving the online sales of photochromic lenses is price, which is relatively less than other products available in optical dispensaries and retail outlets. Vendors are offering significant discounts to the first-time buyers, which is influencing the purchase of these products.

One trend in the market is technological advances and innovation. Photochromic lenses are designed for both medical and non-medical applications. They have been undergoing various technological advances including the use of raw materials and coating materials. Technological advances have been taking place to meet the required targets such as increased sensitivity or reactivity to indirect light, enhanced response in hotter climate, and availability of multicolor lenses.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitations of photochromic lenses for corrective users. Photochromic lenses are highly adopted by preventive users. However, the scenario changes in the case of corrective users owing to their limitations of lower refractive index. The corrective users require a higher refractive index when used for eye disorders such as bifocal disorders and short-sight and long-sight disorders. Due to this limitation, the adoption of photochromic lenses among the corrective users has decreased, which limits the market growth.



Key vendors

Corning

ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL

Rodenstock

ZEISS

Other prominent vendors

HOYA GROUP

Optical Dynamics

Signet Armorlite

Transitions Optical (Essilor International)

VISION EASE

Younger optics

