Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global automotive combination switch market is fragmented. Many global and local manufacturers are present in the market. However, global players have a strong brand name, and they give tough competition to local players in terms of price and quality. The competitive market should intensify with an increase in the utilization of combination switch. The automotive industry's major growth will come from the emerging countries of APAC. A significantly high market opportunity exists in the small vehicle segment, and it is expected that more than 60% of this opportunity will come from APAC.

"Automotive combination switch manufacturers are dependent on vehicle production. The high production of vehicles in the Asian region will lead to high demand for combination switches. The drastic shift in the middle class and rapid urbanization is driving the demand for vehicles. APAC accounts for the largest number of car buyers and is the fastest growing vehicle market. Many OEMs are installing their manufacturing plants in Asian countries to reduce the cost of production as these countries have low labor cost," says Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead automotive electronics research analyst from Technavio.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Delphi

Delphi is a global technology company that provides a wide range of products and solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. These products help in making vehicles safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. In 2014, Delphi launched a range of modular diesel common rail systems for medium and heavy-duty applications and high-pressure direct injection natural gas injectors.

HELLA

HELLA is a developer and manufacturer of lighting technology and electronic products for the automobile industry. The company specializes in the design, development, installation, and logistics of completed front-end modules. The company offers a wide range of switches and accessories.

Valeo

Valeo is an automotive supplier and partner to automakers worldwide. It provides innovative systems and products, which helps in CO2 emission reduction and improved vehicle performance. The firm also develops systems for intuitive driving. Some of the key customers of Valeo include BMW, BYD Auto, Ford Motor Company, Honda, Hyundai Group, Mitsubishi, Renault-Nissan, Suzuki, Tata Group, Toyota, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo Group.

Bosch

Bosch is the world's largest supplier of automotive components. The company's core products include automotive components, industrial products, and building products. The automotive components contribute 60% of the total revenue of the company. Bosch recently developed a versatile and low-cost electronic fuel injection (EFI) system for two-wheelers, with a revolutionary technology that can adapt to lower-capacity commuter bikes to high-end performance bikes.

Toyodenso

Toyodenso operates in nine countries at 16 locations across the world. The company offers a variety of operation-based switch products and one function-based switch product. Some of the operation-based switch products include combination switch, steering switch, and paddle switch. The function-based switch product consists of the clutch switch.

