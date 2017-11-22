From November 24th Genium INET External Test System 4 will be open on regular opening hours: 08:15-15:00 CET.



On January 10th, 2018, External Test 4 will close down and Member Portal test will be migrated to External Test 1.



For questions or comments, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654200