Dentsu Aegis Network today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Oxyma Group, a leading performance marketing agency in the Netherlands and Dubai. The transaction is subject to approval by the Dutch competition authority. Post-acquisition, Oxyma Group will be rebranded as Merkle, and all agencies as a Merkle company.

Oxyma's footprint in the Netherlands, coupled with the company's people-based marketing skills, complement Merkle's EMEA business. Oxyma comprises a group of five specialist agencies for CRM, paid, owned, and earned media. Its capabilities reflect Merkle's core services, delivering personalisation at scale through CRM, loyalty, digital, and media capabilities to clients in the media, telecommunications, retail, travel leisure, utility, CPG, financial services and automotive industries.

Julius Minnaar, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Netherlands, said: "We are very proud to acquire Oxyma, which will enhance the prospects of our business in the Dutch market, ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding work for our clients in digital media, nationally and internationally. We welcome the Oxyma team into the fold and look forward to working with our new colleagues to leverage the exciting opportunities of the intersection between CRM, data, technology, and performance marketing."

Oxyma boasts an impressive roster of international clients, which includes industry leaders such as Air France KLM, Audi, Liberty Global, Unilever, and Vodafone. Launched in 2000, Oxyma is headquartered in Rotterdam with additional Dutch offices in Amsterdam and Breda, as well as a location in Dubai. All 300+ employees will join Merkle, adding scale to the EMEA business, which will exceed 1,000 employees.

"The acquisition of Oxyma will provide global scale and a new footprint for Merkle in the Netherlands and Dubai, which is critically important in executing on our mission of extending Merkle's people-based marketing capabilities across EMEA," said David Williams, chairman and CEO, Merkle. "With a seasoned management team, world-class client base, and complementary vision, Oxyma will be a tremendous addition to Merkle and Dentsu Aegis Network."

"Merkle is a perfect fit for us," said Jos van Loo, CEO, Oxyma Group. "They understand the importance of what Oxyma does helping large enterprises with digital transformations and unlocking customer value. Merkle is also part of Dentsu Aegis Network, and we are very excited about the new capabilities our combined organisations are going to be able to offer our clients. This acquisition is a fast forward for both companies to become a leading player in EMEA for data-driven, tech-enabled, people-based marketing."

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 4,400 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 16 additional offices in the US and 11 offices in Europe and Asia. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 38,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

