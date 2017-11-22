Global Isothermal Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from Pharma Cold Chain Sector

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Isothermal Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global isothermal packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Isothermal Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increase in demand from online retail sector. With rapid changes in the consumer lifestyle, the demand for the online retail sector has increased. Online grocery sales are estimated to increase by more than 20% annually through 2018. Therefore, this tremendous increase in online sales will boost the demand for isothermal packaging for delivering fresh goods to the consumers.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from pharma cold chain sector. The demand for isothermal packaging has increased tremendously and is multiplying steadily in the pharmaceutical cold chain sector. Healthcare cold chain logistics finds application in the case of vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trials. Additionally, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market was valued at more than $200 million in 2016 and is projected to double by 2022. This significant increase in the growth of the market is due to robust growth in the sales of pharmaceutical products requiring cold chain logistics.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in prices of raw material. Rise in the prices of raw materials is one of the major challenges for the isothermal packaging market across the globe. The major raw material used in the manufacture of isothermal packaging is polystyrene. Recently, high volatility of the prices of polystyrene, due to a demand and supply gap, has increased the price of plastic and is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, increase in the prices of raw materials affects the manufacturing cost of packaging and results in escalating the overall cost of the product.



Key vendors

AirContainer Packaging System

InsulTote

Polar Tech

Sonoco

Other prominent vendors

American Aerogel

Cold Ice

Davis Core

Exeltainer

IPC Pack

JB Packaging

Marko Foam Products

Providence Packaging

TemperPack

TP Solutions

WoolCool

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k873jc/global_isothermal



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716