Global Isothermal Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from Pharma Cold Chain Sector

The global isothermal packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.
One trend in the market is increase in demand from online retail sector. With rapid changes in the consumer lifestyle, the demand for the online retail sector has increased. Online grocery sales are estimated to increase by more than 20% annually through 2018. Therefore, this tremendous increase in online sales will boost the demand for isothermal packaging for delivering fresh goods to the consumers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from pharma cold chain sector. The demand for isothermal packaging has increased tremendously and is multiplying steadily in the pharmaceutical cold chain sector. Healthcare cold chain logistics finds application in the case of vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trials. Additionally, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market was valued at more than $200 million in 2016 and is projected to double by 2022. This significant increase in the growth of the market is due to robust growth in the sales of pharmaceutical products requiring cold chain logistics.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in prices of raw material. Rise in the prices of raw materials is one of the major challenges for the isothermal packaging market across the globe. The major raw material used in the manufacture of isothermal packaging is polystyrene. Recently, high volatility of the prices of polystyrene, due to a demand and supply gap, has increased the price of plastic and is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, increase in the prices of raw materials affects the manufacturing cost of packaging and results in escalating the overall cost of the product.
Key vendors
- AirContainer Packaging System
- InsulTote
- Polar Tech
- Sonoco
Other prominent vendors
- American Aerogel
- Cold Ice
- Davis Core
- Exeltainer
- IPC Pack
- JB Packaging
- Marko Foam Products
- Providence Packaging
- TemperPack
- TP Solutions
- WoolCool
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Appendix
