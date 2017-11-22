Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2017) - Lanebury Growth Capital (CSE: LLL), an investment company, specializing in business opportunities in the technology arena, is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "LLL".

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lanebury" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_undc3qga/Lanebury-Growth-CSE-LLL-New-Listing

The company will target investments, for the most part, that have a monthly revenue model and can be scaled easily using internet and mobile technologies. The proposed investments will generally be early stage start-ups that have already developed a customer and revenue base, with competent management in place, and are seeking funding for expansion.

The current directors have considerable experience dealing in the technology area and can be expected to find considerable opportunities for investment in the $100,000 to $1 million range, where risk is elevated but may be reduced by diversification. The company will invest in either debt or equity and will likely seek board representation and generally hold a non-control position.

The company recently closed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $5 million from the placement of 8.3 million shares at $0.60 per share, and now has 10.3 million shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact Lance Tracey, CEO, at 604-428-7050.

