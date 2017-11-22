ATOS: Atos awarded major contract to accelerate PSA Finance Bank's digital transformation

Paris, 22 November 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been selected by PSA Finance Bank (BPF), an international supplier of mobility services, to accelerate BPF's digital transformation thanks to Big Data applied to banking, consumer credit and consumer experience.

According to the five-year contract, Atos will manage and modernize BPF's application portfolio, particularly in light of PSA Group's new challenges related to transforming the automotive experience from ownership to everyday use.

This international digital transformation project, based on agility and industrial excellence, is based on Atos service centers located between France and Spain.

Remy Bayle, CEO of PSA Finance Bank, comments on the contract :

«With this contract, we are targeting a short-term transformation of the entire application portfolio in order to accelerate the time-to-market of new financial services in support of the PSA Group's commercial performance and support for dealers.»

Jean-Marie Simon, Head of Atos France and Group Executive Vice President, adds:

« We are proud to contribute to BPF's performance and support its digital acceleration through a technological partnership encompassing expertise, know-how and innovation.»

