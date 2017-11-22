The global caramel ingredient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005243/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global caramel ingredient market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive breakdown of the global caramel ingredient market by application (bakery products, beverages, confectionery products, and ice creams), by forms (liquid form, solid form, and powdered form), and by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, food and drink specialists, online stores, and warehouse clubs). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: increase in applications of caramel

One of the key drivers of the global caramel ingredient market is the growing scope of its application. Caramelization is the oldest method used for food coloring. Caramel is used to give the deep brown color to colas and carbonated drinks and amber gold color to beer or other alcoholic drinks. Consumers are also adopting the trend of food decoration. Apart from this, caramel is extensively used in the personal care industry. Consumer demand for natural personal care products is increasing. This has created interest in caramel as a personal care colorant. Caramel is also used for coloring hair.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "In May 2017, Mars Chocolate North America and Wrigley showcased 30 new innovative products that will be added to their portfolio at the National Confectioners Association Sweets Snacks Expo in Chicago, US. The products unveiled include M&M'S Caramel Chocolate Candies, a new flavor to be introduced in M&M's product range, and TWIX Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars. M&M's caramel flavored candies are milk chocolate with a caramel center."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: organic caramel products gaining traction

There is a rapid increase in the demand for organic food products. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier products by using high-quality ingredients and raw materials. The caramel ingredients industry is witnessing rising preference for organic caramel ingredients such as organic caramel sauce, organic caramel syrup, and organic salted caramel. Growing health awareness among consumers and multiple health benefits of natural organic caramel ingredients, especially natural flavors, are driving the demand for organic products. Consumers consider organic caramel ingredients to be healthier and safer than artificial caramel ingredients, as organic caramel ingredients are free from pesticides and chemicals.

Market challenge: increasing raw material prices

Commodities such as sugar, sweetened condensed milk, corn syrup, oil, and calcium carbonate are used in making bakery and confectionery products. But, these commodities are subject to price fluctuations. Any significant increase in the price of raw materials may have an adverse impact on the final production and pricing of products. The price of these commodities fluctuates due to government policies and regulations, weather conditions, and demand. This, in turn, has a direct effect on the price of the end-products. Butter, which is added to provide better taste, proves to be an expensive ingredient for mass production.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Cargill

DDW The Colour House

Kerry

PURATOS GROUP

Sensient Technologies

Sethness Products Company

The global caramel ingredient market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of small and large vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on numerous factors such as price, quality, innovation, distribution, and promotion. Constantly changing consumer demands and preferences influence the food and beverage industry in terms of product differentiation. Manufacturers are introducing new varieties of food products that have caramel as an ingredient. Economic well-being has improved the living standards and brought about changes in consumers' preferences and spending patterns.

Get a sample copy of the global caramel ingredient market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005243/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com