Elsevier to Feature Award-winning Diagnostic Decision Support Solution, STATdx, at RSNA 2017

Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, will showcase its award-winning diagnostic decision support systems and nearly 20 new radiology titles published in 2017 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, November 26 - December 1, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

Elsevier's STATdxreceived two prestigious awards in 2017. STATdx received Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North America Technology Innovation Award. STATdx also received top honors in the Digital and Online Resources category at the British Medical Association's awards.

"The technology innovation award from Frost & Sullivan highlights the quality of Elsevier solutions and the customer value enhancements we provide in the radiology industry," said Dr. John Danaher, President of Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Elsevier is proud to be a leading authority in the evolving field of radiology."

STATdx written by renowned radiologists in each specialty and widely regarded as the "gold standard" of radiology reference solutions, increases accuracy and confidence in diagnosing complex imaging cases and includes more than 4,000 common and complex diagnoses, 200,000 expert-selected and annotated image examples, 20,000 easily sortable patient cases with cine clips for select topics and much more.

STATdx now integrates with CME Gateway, allowing users to collect and manage CME credits from multiple organizations in one place. It can also be used to push certified credits to participating CME reporting organizations.

Distinguished Professor of Radiology and Elsevier author Dr. Anne G. Osborn, recipient of the first RSNA Outstanding Educator Award, will be at the Elsevier booth throughout the conference to sign copies of her book, "Osborn's Brain 2e," and take photos with attendees who are encouraged to use the Elsevier Snapchat geofilter.

Elsevier experts will demonstrate STATdx, ExpertConsult, and RADPrimer at its booth (#1100).

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

