Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent market intelligence study on solar energy. A global solar energy industry client wanted to devise robust strategies to understand the demand forecasting scenario and market projection. The client wanted to understand the current market landscape, including competitors, their offerings, and product positioning strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005021/en/

Market Intelligence Study Helps a Leading Solar Energy Client Improve Their Current Business Model. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "The ever-increasing competition in the solar energy industry is forcing leading players to adopt market intelligence studies to enhance their current business models and projections."

The growth of the solar energy industry is driven by a surge in environmental pollution and provision of government incentives and tax rebates to install solar panels. Devising robust competitive intelligence solutions helps players operating in this industry space gain actionable insights into the competition levels and evaluate the entry of new competitors into the industry space.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to provide precise and accurate insights into the market regarding customer behavior to allocate resources accordingly. The solar energy client was able to gain strategic insights into the factors restraining the growth of the market.

This market intelligence engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Categorize the opportunities and predict the market development

Analyze information about the customers and accordingly design the product offerings

To know more, request a free proposal

This market intelligence engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing their marketing effectiveness and brand awareness among consumers

Developing better market penetration strategies

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete market intelligence engagement here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/solar-energy-market-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005021/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us