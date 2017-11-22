Ripple News UpdateLast week, Ripple prices got a huge lift when the company announced a partnership with American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). XRP rose 24% in an hour, at one point.Investors were simply stunned that Ripple corralled such a titan of finance. Now the company followed up its triumph with a repeat performance, adding an international payments channel between Standard Chartered Bank and Axis Bank India.This real-time settlement network is identical to the one that Ripple set up between AMEX and Santander UK operations. It will reduce costs and hasten transactions.In other Ripple news, the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...