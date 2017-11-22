

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results. Trading activity was choppy throughout the day, but most markets were up ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street. Markets in Europe decline in late trade as the U.S. markets struggled in early trade. The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is keeping a number of U.S. investors away from their desks.



Early strength in Europe was sparked by rising energy stocks, as crude oil prices climbed. Mining stocks were also up, as metal prices climbed due to a pullback in the value of the U.S. dollar.



Traders are awaiting the release of the minutes from the most recent policy meeting of the Federal Reserve later today. The European Central Bank will also release the minutes from its most recent policy meeting on Thursday.



The UK government set aside an additional GBP 3 billion over the next two years to aid the process of the country's exit from the European Union and slashed the growth forecasts for the next few years mainly due to a significant downward revision to potential productivity growth.



'The negotiations on our future relationship with the EU are in a critical phase,' Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in his Budget speech, the second in his term thus far.



'We have already invested almost GBP 700 million in Brexit preparations,' he said. 'And today I am setting aside over the next two years another GBP 3 billion.'



The chancellor further said the government is ready to commit more sums if and when needed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.25 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.46 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.20 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.16 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.25 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.10 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.35 percent.



In Paris, Medicrea Group surged 16.16 percent. The medical devices company announced that it has received FDA clearance for its IB3D range of 3D-printed Titanium.



In London, Sage Group rose 0.90 percent after the software manufacturer reported a substantial rise in annual profit.



SSP Group surged 8.57 percent after the company raised its full-year dividend and proposed a special payout.



Charles Stanley fell 7.20 percent after the wealth manager warned of regulatory changes weighing on the business.



Travel firm Thomas Cook sank 8.38 percent after reporting a 40 percent fall in earnings at its U.K. division in the year to September 30.



Akzo Nobel increased 1.27 percent in Amsterdam after the paint maker and U.S. peer Axalta ended their merger discussions without agreement.



After reporting an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 18th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 239,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 252,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 249,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Reflecting a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.2 percent in October after surging up by an upwardly revised 2.2 percent in September. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected orders to edge up by 0.3 percent compared to the 2.0 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. pulled back by less than initially estimated in the month of November, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Wednesday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for November was upwardly revised to 98.5 from the preliminary estimate of 97.8. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 98.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX