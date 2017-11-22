Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales force effectiveness study on the life sciences industry. The client, a renowned life sciences company, wanted to seek ways to simplify the prevailing sales processes and enhance their sales operations. The life sciences firm wanted to build a competent sales force to improve their sales performance and sustain long-term relationships with customers.

According to the sales force effectiveness experts at Quantzig, "With the rising need for innovations, prominent companies in the life sciences space are leveraging sales force effectiveness solutions to develop sales strategies and ultimately improve sales performance."

Today, businesses in the life sciences industry have started moving toward a more patient-centric environment to go on par with the pricing pressure and the regulatory changes in the life sciences space. Leading organizations are also relying on sales force effectiveness solutions to profile the profitable customers and rapidly develop new sales models.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to understand the marketing effectiveness and improve their sales performance. The life sciences company was able to improve conversion rates and understand the customer buying behavior. Also, the healthcare client was able to improve the customer conversion rates and the sales cycle times.

This sales force effectiveness solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Benchmark the effectiveness of their sales force and improve their business performance

Address concerns related to the sales process and help them maximize customer value

This sales force effectiveness solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying and profiling buyer segments and developing a winning value proposition

Accurately allocating resources and delivering rapid bottom line results

https://www.quantzig.com/content/life-sciences-sales-force-effectiveness

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

