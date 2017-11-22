Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021 - Key Tend in the Market is Growing Demand for 3D Printing/Modeling

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cranial implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for 3D printing/modeling. The anatomically challenging 3D approach for skull reconstruction requires a lot of patience along with expertise. The advances in medical imaging and instrumentation made this 3D approach a globally accepted method to repair the cranial defects.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in target population requiring cranial implants. Cranioplasty is mainly performed after craniectomy for traumatic injuries. Furthermore, in all age groups, decompressive craniectomies or tumor removals lead to cranioplasty. According to the CDC, every year TBI contributes to a large number of deaths and permanent disabilities among the people in the US. TBI accounts for 282,000 hospitalizations and 2.5 million emergency department visits. The rate of TBI injuries is significantly increased over the span of six years, which increased the hospitalizations by nearly 47%.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations. Cranial implants come under class III medical devices, which have stringent government regulations to approve the product. Metals used in manufacturing the implants need to meet the requirements of safety and functionality that are governed by the stringent regulatory authorities. The 3D printing or additive manufacturing technology is being penetrated the medical device industry during the past few years. Owing to this, many vendors harnessed it to create novel devices with a unique structure, composition, and customization, which led to the introduction of new stringent regulatory challenges.



Key Trends



Growing demand for 3D printing/modeling

Advent of absorbable cranial implants

Growing focus on regenerative medicine coupled with government funding

Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

DePuy Synthes

KLS Martin

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors

Anatomics

BioArchitects

Bioplate

EUROS

evonos

Jeil Medical

Kelyniam Global

Medartis

Medtronic

Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance

OssDsign

OsteoMed

OsteoSymbionics

Synimed Synergie Ingnierie Mdicale

Tecomet

Xilloc Medical

