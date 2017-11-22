sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021 - Key Tend in the Market is Growing Demand for 3D Printing/Modeling

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cranial implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for 3D printing/modeling. The anatomically challenging 3D approach for skull reconstruction requires a lot of patience along with expertise. The advances in medical imaging and instrumentation made this 3D approach a globally accepted method to repair the cranial defects.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in target population requiring cranial implants. Cranioplasty is mainly performed after craniectomy for traumatic injuries. Furthermore, in all age groups, decompressive craniectomies or tumor removals lead to cranioplasty. According to the CDC, every year TBI contributes to a large number of deaths and permanent disabilities among the people in the US. TBI accounts for 282,000 hospitalizations and 2.5 million emergency department visits. The rate of TBI injuries is significantly increased over the span of six years, which increased the hospitalizations by nearly 47%.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations. Cranial implants come under class III medical devices, which have stringent government regulations to approve the product. Metals used in manufacturing the implants need to meet the requirements of safety and functionality that are governed by the stringent regulatory authorities. The 3D printing or additive manufacturing technology is being penetrated the medical device industry during the past few years. Owing to this, many vendors harnessed it to create novel devices with a unique structure, composition, and customization, which led to the introduction of new stringent regulatory challenges.

Key Trends

  • Growing demand for 3D printing/modeling
  • Advent of absorbable cranial implants
  • Growing focus on regenerative medicine coupled with government funding

Key vendors

  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • DePuy Synthes
  • KLS Martin
  • Stryker
  • Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors

  • Anatomics
  • BioArchitects
  • Bioplate
  • EUROS
  • evonos
  • Jeil Medical
  • Kelyniam Global
  • Medartis
  • Medtronic
  • Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance
  • OssDsign
  • OsteoMed
  • OsteoSymbionics
  • Synimed Synergie Ingnierie Mdicale
  • Tecomet
  • Xilloc Medical

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz5bkf/global_cranial

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


