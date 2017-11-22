BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To: The FCA

Date: 22 November 2017

Name of applicant: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 23 May 2017 To: 21 November 2017

Balance under scheme from previous return: 18,309,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 8,073,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 10,236,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Number and class of securities originally listed and

the date of admission 17,269,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 5 May 2017)