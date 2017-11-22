Global Instructor-led Language Training Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.85%

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global instructor-led language training market to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Instructor-Led Language Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increased penetration of gamified language learning. Language learning vendors has increased the application of game based simulations in their courses. For instance, the Berlitz Total Immersion program enables the employees and the individuals to learn on a daily basis using simulations and gamified contents. Vendors have developed games through which language learning may be promoted.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Emergence of mobile education. The increase in the adoption of mobile phones and tablets by students and parents has led to the rise in the use of m-learning. Therefore, many vendors in both developed and developing countries are emphasizing on providing solutions that enable learners to access on-the-go training. Vendors in developed countries, such as the US and the UK, are adopting m-learning methods to provide users with real-time access to educational content when required. They are also providing solutions such as telephonic training and live online classes. Many emerging countries such as India, and countries in the Middle East and Africa are amending their educational structure and policies to create a technology-driven learning environment.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increase in open-source materials. The providers of the global instructor-led language training market are experiencing a significant threat from online and open-source solution providers. These open sources are gaining traction among learners due to various tangible benefits offered by them. These are more feasible than services that are availed through a one-off fee or through subscription. Open sources, such as Memrise, provide access to a wide variety of content and learning through various formats, such as games, videos, and audios. Open-source learning has, therefore, attracted numerous learners.
